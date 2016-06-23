June 23 (Reuters) -

* Sa Sa International Holdings are seeking to reposition their stores to cut business costs and cater to a mass-market local audience - Nikkei

* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd to shut down some of its shops in tourist districts and relocate them to the new territories area - Nikkei

* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd would seek rental reductions of 40-50% for its 22 shops whose leases are due for renewal this year - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/28Ti9Mc (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)