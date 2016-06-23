June 23 U.S. CPSC

* U.S. CPSC - HP received seven reports of battery packs overheating, melting or charring, including four reports of property damage of about $4,000 total

* U.S. CPSC - HP recalls batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards

* U.S. CPSC - HP recalls about 41,000 batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers (in addition, about 2,600 sold in Canada, about 4,500 sold in Mexico)

* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing panasonic cells that are used in hp notebook computers Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)