BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 23 Lundbeck
* Lundbeck says u.s. Fda approves changes to sabril rems program
* Fda determined some of program's requirements are no longer necessary to ensure that benefits of sabril outweigh risks
* New sabril rems program will be effective on july 21, 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.