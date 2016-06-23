BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
June 23 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc :
* Deal for $22.2 million in an all cash transaction expected to close on July 1, 2016
* Expect acquisition of Imugen to contribute approximately $5.5 million in revenues in second half of 2016
* Oxford Immunotec enters into definitive agreement to acquire Imugen
* Raises expected revenues for calendar 2016 to between $79.5 and $82.5 million
* Expect to have approximately $30 million of cash at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: