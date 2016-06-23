June 23 Xl Group Plc :

* Shareholders approved scheme of arrangement that will change place of incorporation of Ultimate Parent Holding Co to Bermuda from Ireland

* Expects to complete redomestication in Q3 of this year

* Does not expect redomestication to have any material impact on its financial results, including company's global effective tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)