BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 24 On Semiconductor Corp
* On semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor
* Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on July 7, 2016
* All other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer