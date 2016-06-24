June 24 Aimia Inc

* Declines in gbp/cad exchange rate would be unlikely to have a material mid-term impact on company's financial results.

* "do not expect a material impact on adjusted ebitda or free cash flow from a weaker pound"

* "in near term, company expects a period of uncertainty to prevail in u.k. As government determines its position with respect to eu"