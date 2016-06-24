June 24 Sports Direct International Plc :

* Company continues to assess impact of referendum and will update market further on announcement of results on 7 July

* These factors are likely to impact purchases for which company is currently not hedged for FY17 period and beyond

* Notes particular material changes to exchange rates, lack of transparency over rates in short to medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)