BRIEF-Hallenstein Glasson Holdings provides HY profit forecast
* Advises that total group sales for 6 month period ended 1 February 2017 were NZ$122.9 million, up 9.4% over prior corresponding period
June 24 Sports Direct International Plc :
* Company continues to assess impact of referendum and will update market further on announcement of results on 7 July
* These factors are likely to impact purchases for which company is currently not hedged for FY17 period and beyond
* Notes particular material changes to exchange rates, lack of transparency over rates in short to medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Advises that total group sales for 6 month period ended 1 February 2017 were NZ$122.9 million, up 9.4% over prior corresponding period
* Fred's Inc- On Jan 27, co, units entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 19, 2015 - SEC Filing
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing