BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 PSG Group Ltd :
* Zeder and PSG agreed existing management agreement be internalised by Zeder against issue of 207.7 mln new Zeder shares to PSGCS
* PSG will remain a significant shareholder in Zeder, existing PSG representatives will continue to serve on both boards
* PSG's shareholding in Zeder will increase from approximately 34.5 pct to approximately 42.4 pct
* Internalisation will result in a significant improvement in Zeder's future profitability and cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.