Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 24 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Linus AS
* Entered into term sheet with Tonito AS, Eivind Sivertsen and Lars Erik Karlsen for contemplated acquisition by Link of 100 percent of shares in Linus
* Agreed enterprise value of Linus in transaction is 66 million crowns, on a cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming a normalized level of net working capital
* Transaction is expected to close on or around Sept. 1
* Purchase price under transaction will be settled as follows:
* 26.4 million Norwegian crowns ($3.05 million) will be paid in cash at closing
* 24.6 million crowns will be settled at closing in form of newly issued shares in Link Mobility Group
* 15.0 million crowns will be settled at closing in form of loan notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6499 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)