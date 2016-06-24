June 24 Entra ASA :

* Sale of Kalfarveien 31 in Bergen

* Transaction is based on a property value of 85 million Norwegian crowns ($9.92 million)

* Entra's value gain is about 18 pct compared to book values as of March 31, 2016

* Closing is expected to take place at Sept. 30, 2016

* Transaction is structured as a sale of shares in company Kalfarveien 31 AS

* Buyer is Daimyo Eiendom AS Source text for Eikon:

