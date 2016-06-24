BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 Entra ASA :
* Sale of Kalfarveien 31 in Bergen
* Transaction is based on a property value of 85 million Norwegian crowns ($9.92 million)
* Entra's value gain is about 18 pct compared to book values as of March 31, 2016
* Closing is expected to take place at Sept. 30, 2016
* Transaction is structured as a sale of shares in company Kalfarveien 31 AS
* Buyer is Daimyo Eiendom AS Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5666 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.