BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 Swiss Re
* Says impact of the leave vote is uncertain as the next steps of the UK government following the referendum are unclear
* Swiss re says too early to say what the response of Swiss Re will be, financial market volatility is expected to be a key risk in the immediate term Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.