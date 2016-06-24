June 24 Asknet AG :

* FY 2016 group result affected by extraordinary tax effect

* Value added tax possibly not correctly paid in Norway

* Potential retrospective tax payment may result in negative result for year of up to -2.5 million euros ($2.79 million)

* Expects this extraordinary effect to result in negative EBT of between -1.7 million euros and no more than -2.5 million euros in 2016