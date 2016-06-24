BRIEF-Callaway Golf says Q4 sales up 7 pct
* Acquisition of Ogio International expected to contribute about $45 million in revenue for FY 2017
June 24 J C Penney Company Inc
* Says co and unit entered into a restatement agreement to amend and restate corporation's existing credit agreement
* Amended and restated credit agreement replaces credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of may 22, 2013
* Amended and restated credit agreement provides for a $1.69 billion senior secured term loan credit facility
* Amended and restated credit agreement provides for a $1.69 billion senior secured term loan credit facility

* Maturity date for amended and restated term loan facility is june 23, 2023
* Allegion's board increases quarterly dividend by 33%, authorizes up to $500 million share repurchase program
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter