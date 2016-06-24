BRIEF-Creso Pharma sings LOI for import and sale of cannabis products in Australia
* Signed australian letter of intent (LOI) with Western Australian-based pharmaceutical group Health House International
June 24 Medisana AG :
* Comfort Enterprise (Germany) GmbH to request Medisana minority shareholders for a squeeze out against a cash compensation of 2.81 euros ($3.11)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amgen CEO says international expansion important element of long-term growth
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.