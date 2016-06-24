BRIEF-Callaway Golf says Q4 sales up 7 pct
* Acquisition of Ogio International expected to contribute about $45 million in revenue for FY 2017
June 24 Ppl Corp
* Ppl corporation responds to u.k. Referendum on membership in european union
* Not currently changing its previously announced projection of 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth through 2018
* Results of june 23 referendum on britain exiting european union are not expected to significantly impact its operations in united kingdom
* Says reaffirmed earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share
* Reaffirmed its 2016 reported earnings forecast of $2.29 to $2.49 per share. Earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.25 to $2.45 per share
* Allegion's board increases quarterly dividend by 33%, authorizes up to $500 million share repurchase program
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter