June 24 Molecular Medicine SpA :

* Receives positive CHMP opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for Zalmoxis

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in conjunction with the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT), has issued a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for Zalmoxis

* Zalmoxis is an immunogene therapy for adult patients with high-risk haematological malignancies

* The CHMP opinion is transmitted directly to the European Commission that typically issues a decision for the adoption of a EU-wide marketing authorisation within three months