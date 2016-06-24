BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 24 Tantech Holdings Ltd
* Tantech Holdings Ltd. acquires 5% minority interest in its prc operating subsidiary
* As a result of agreement, Bamboo Tech became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lishui Tantech
* Through its unit, entered equity purchase agreement with holders of 5% interest of Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Technology for 1 million shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change