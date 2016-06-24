June 24 Tantech Holdings Ltd

* Tantech Holdings Ltd. acquires 5% minority interest in its prc operating subsidiary

* As a result of agreement, Bamboo Tech became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lishui Tantech

* Through its unit, entered equity purchase agreement with holders of 5% interest of Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Technology for 1 million shares of co