BRIEF-Hallenstein Glasson Holdings provides HY profit forecast
* Advises that total group sales for 6 month period ended 1 February 2017 were NZ$122.9 million, up 9.4% over prior corresponding period
June 24 Netmedia SA :
* Unit eTravel agrees on conditions to buy 100 percent in a limited liability company from tourism industry for 14 million zlotys ($3.5 million)
* eTravel and shareholders of the limited liability company plan to sign agreement on sale on June 30
* The limited liability company operates in the area of airline ticket sales and hotel reservation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0209 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Advises that total group sales for 6 month period ended 1 February 2017 were NZ$122.9 million, up 9.4% over prior corresponding period
* Fred's Inc- On Jan 27, co, units entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 19, 2015 - SEC Filing
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing