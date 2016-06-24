BRIEF-INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
June 24 Carlyle Group Lp
* The carlyle group makes significant minority investment in nep group
* Carlyle group says private equity fund has made a significant minority investment in nep alongside existing shareholders crestview and nep management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.
Feb 2 Amgen Inc on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by a jump in sales of its Enbrel rheumatoid arthritis drug, but it issued a 2017 sales and earnings forecast range below current Wall Street estimates.