BRIEF-Panorama Petroleum: Shares for debt
* Panorama Petroleum Inc- Shares-for-debt agreement has been reached with creditors Maverick Petroleum Ltd. for a $4.9 million debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 24 Freddie Mac:
* Prices $950 mln Multifamily K-Deal, K-722
* Expects to issue nearly $950 million in K-722 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fred's Inc- On Jan 27, co, units entered into third amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 19, 2015 - SEC Filing
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Mexico's peso hit a more than six-week high and Brazil's real strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate increase. The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on inflationary pressures. The U.S. central bank said job gains remained