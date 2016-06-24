U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
June 24 S&P On Massachusetts
* Massachusetts series 2016B and 2016F GO bonds rated 'AA+' with a negative outlook
* S&P On Massachusetts - Negative outlook reflects a projected decline in financial reserves in fiscal 2016
* S&P On Massachusetts - Reduction of reserves could contribute to a downgrade over the two-year outlook horizon Source - bit.ly/28WftgE (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. REL
* Panorama Petroleum Inc- Shares-for-debt agreement has been reached with creditors Maverick Petroleum Ltd. for a $4.9 million debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: