Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
June 24 Gecina SA :
* French competition authority approved the acquisition of Foncière De Paris by Gecina Source text: bit.ly/28We9wn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.