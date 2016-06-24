June 24 Trinseo Sa

* Does not expect that Brexit will have a material impact on its business - SEC Filing

* Says 1 percent GBP weakening reduces annual EBITDA by about $400,000

* Says inclusive of hedges, 1 percent Euro weakening reduces annual EBITDA by about $1 million

* Says for 2017, inclusive of hedges, 1 percent Euro weakening reduces annual EBITDA by about $2 million