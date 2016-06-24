BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 24 Electro Rent Corp
* Termination fees payable by co to Platinum Equity is increased from $11.3 million to $19.1 million - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/28T2VFs Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change