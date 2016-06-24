June 24 Freedom Property Fund Ltd :

* Says SADC Infrastructure Consulting Proprietary to buy all of issued ordinary share capital in and claims against zolo props proprietary limited

* Deal for a total consideration comprising R12,1 million

* Is in line with Freedom's strategy of divesting of non-core assets