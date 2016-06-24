June 24 Tullett Prebon Plc

* We saw client enquiry across the asset classes we offer as our voice brokers provided the only means of price discovery for many financial instruments- CEO EMEA, Tullett Prebon

* Clients are grappling with what the result means at a macro level- CEO EMEA, Tullett Prebon

* Consequently the prevailing sentiment appears to be 'risk off' whilst they consider the implications- CEO EMEA, Tullett Prebon Further company coverage: