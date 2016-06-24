June 24 Attacq Ltd

* Now taken strategic decision to accelerate internalisation of Waterfall development management function to enable Attacq to take full control of strategic planning

* As such Attacq and Atterbury have agreed to amend agreement to terminate exclusivity of Atterbury's appointment as development manager to waterfall prior to January 2018

* Will dispose of its remaining 10 pct shareholding in Atterbury for a disposal consideration which has been contractually agreed and will be independently verified

* Consequently, Attacq will vacate its seat on Atterbury's board