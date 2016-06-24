Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
June 24 Attacq Ltd
* Now taken strategic decision to accelerate internalisation of Waterfall development management function to enable Attacq to take full control of strategic planning
* As such Attacq and Atterbury have agreed to amend agreement to terminate exclusivity of Atterbury's appointment as development manager to waterfall prior to January 2018
* Will dispose of its remaining 10 pct shareholding in Atterbury for a disposal consideration which has been contractually agreed and will be independently verified
* Consequently, Attacq will vacate its seat on Atterbury's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.