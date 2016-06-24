June 24 Terex Corp:

* On June 21, 2016, entered into amendment to stock and asset purchase agreement with Konecranes PLC

* Consideration company will receive from sale of its Material Handling and Port Solutions business changed from $820 million to $595 million and EUR200 million

"Due to global nature of Terex's business and its cash requirements, it will be beneficial for Terex to receive a portion of cash proceeds in Euros"