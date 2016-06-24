BRIEF-IGM Financial SAYS TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $141.7 BLN AT JAN. 31, 2017
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
June 24 Sweett Group Plc :
* Board of sweett withdrew its recommendation for WSP Global offer to vote in favour of acquisition in view of superior financial terms attaching to proposal by Currie & Brown
* Chairman of each of court meeting and general meeting proposes to adjourn both court meeting and general meeting scheduled for 29 June 2016
* Company will notify shareholders in due course as to times and dates on which meetings as so adjourned will now be held
* Will advise sweett shareholders of revised timetable and processes in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.