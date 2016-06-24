June 24 Paion Ag

* Co and Cosmo Technologies Ltd, unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, entered into license agreement for Remimazolam

* Under license agreement, Paion will receive a eur 10 million upfront licence fee payment

* Another unit of Cosmo entered into investment agreement with co, pursuant to which it has committed to invest eur 10 mln in shares of co