Snap makes $3 billion IPO details public
Feb 2 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging service Snapchat, made many of its financial details public for the first time on Thursday as it prepared to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering.
June 24 (Reuters) -
* Medpace Holdings Inc files for an IPO - SEC Filing
* Medpace Holdings Inc - Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MEDP."
* Medpace Holdings Inc says joint book-running managers include Jefferies, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank ,Wells Fargo Securities Source text - 1.usa.gov/28WDqnW (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neos Therapeutics announces proposed offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: