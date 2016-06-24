U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
June 24 Verso Paper Holdings Llc :
* On June 23, bankruptcy court entered order confirming debtors' first modified third amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11
* Expect to enter into asset-based revolving credit agreement that provides for revolving loan commitments of up to $375 million
* Expects to enter into senior secured term loan agreement providing for term loan commitments of up to $220 million
* Verso has applied to list class a common stock for trading on New York Stock Exchange Source text: 1.usa.gov/28SELh0 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. REL