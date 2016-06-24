U.S.-based stock funds attract $13.8 bln in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
June 24 Tiptree Financial Inc :
* Tiptree Operating Company LLC entered into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment provides for additional term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $15 million
* Amendment provides incremental term loans will have same maturity date as existing term loans under the credit agreement Source text: (1.usa.gov/295HSPA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN The United States is expected to impose sanctions on multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test but in a way that will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it. REL