June 24 ITT Inc
* Finalized several restructuring actions in company's
industrial process business
* To reduce overall cost structure of business in response
to persistently "weak oil and gas prices"
* Expects to incur pre-tax cash costs, principally
involuntary severance costs for approximately 270 employees
* Expects to incur pre-tax cash costs of approximately $12
million to $13 million relating to restructuring actions
* Expects to substantially complete restructuring actions
during next 6 months
* Benefits from actions expected to yield annual pre-tax
cash savings to company of approximately $19 million - sec
filing
* Benefit and cost estimates were included within company's
annual earnings estimates
Source text: (1.usa.gov/28SAfel)
