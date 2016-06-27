June 27 Aviva Plc

* Aviva plc notes recent market volatility following outcome of uk referendum on eu membership.

* Aviva's capital position is resilient to market stress, and company estimates that as of close of markets on friday 24th june 2016, its solvency ii coverage ratio remained close to top of its working range of 150% - 180%.

* At aviva's 2015 preliminary results, published in march 2016, aviva reported a solvency ii ratio of 180% and a surplus of £9.7 billion. Aviva has one of strongest and most resilient balance sheets in uk insurance sector

* Aviva will continue to monitor technical implications of vote to leave, which will only be resolved after several years of negotiating a new relationship between uk and eu. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)