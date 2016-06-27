(Corrects headline to clarify that Eutelsat has reviewed its financial objectives, not downgraded.)

June 27 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Return to broad top-line stability in FY 2017-18

* Maintain EBITDA margin above 75 pct in FY 2017-18

* Reduced cost of debt

* Capital expenditure reduced by 80 million euros ($88.23 million) on average to 420 million euros pa in FY 2017-18

* Stable to progressive dividend in FY 2017-18

* Discretionary free cash flow CAGR > 10 pct from FY 2015-16 to FY 2018-19

* Confirms that full year 2015-16 revenues will be flat, with an EBITDA margin around 76 pct

* Full year 2016-17 revenues are expected in the region of -3 pct to -1 pct, with an EBITDA margin above 75 pct

* In FY 2018-19, expects to deliver modest growth, also with an EBITDA margin above 75 pct

* Remains committed to reducing net debt to below 3.3x EBITDA and to investment grade rating

* Capex will be reduced from average 500 million euros per annum for July 2015 to June 2018 to average of 420 million euros per annum for July 2016 to June 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2945YML Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)