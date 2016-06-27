June 27 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Its unit Intracom Defence Electronics (IDE) signs 4.1 million euros ($4.53 million) contract with Krauss Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

* Contract concerns WiSPR interphone systems under the upgrade program of self-propelled guns PzH2000 of German Army

* Deliveries of WiSPR system for this program will be completed in May 2017