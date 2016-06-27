Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 27 Scanfil Oyj :
* Says to restructure operations in China
* Says Partnertech Electronics Co., Ltd. has on June 27, 2016 decided to cease production at Dongguang plant in China
* Production at Dongguang plant is estimated to end during Q3 of 2016
* Non-recurring costs related to closure of production is estimated to be about 2 million euros ($2.20 million)
* Respective negative cash impact is estimated at about 1 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)