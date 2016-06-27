BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
June 27 American Financial Group
* American Financial Group - on June 24, its unit Great American increased price of its earlier proposal to acquire National Interstate Corp by $0.75 to $30.75 per share Source: (1.usa.gov/28XQl7G ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.