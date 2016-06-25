June 25 Volvo Ab says:

* Makes an additional provision of EUR 250 million (SEK 2.3 billion) in connection with ongoing EU investigation,

* Provision will have an impact on operating income in Q2 of 2016.

* The investigation is ongoing and the Volvo Group is cooperating fully with the authorities involved.