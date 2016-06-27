June 27 Agrar Invest Romania AG :

* Agrar Invest Romania reports on evaluation in course of planned merger with Agro Invest Plus AG

* Companies intend to conduct negotiations on merger ratio based on values: Agrar Invest Romania AG 1.24 euros per share, Agroinvest Romania AG: 243.67 euros per share, Agroinvest Plus AG 132.44 euros per share

* It is also planned, to convert Agroinvest Plus AG into SE as soon as possible after registration of merger