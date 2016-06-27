Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 Agrar Invest Romania AG :
* Agrar Invest Romania reports on evaluation in course of planned merger with Agro Invest Plus AG
* Companies intend to conduct negotiations on merger ratio based on values: Agrar Invest Romania AG 1.24 euros per share, Agroinvest Romania AG: 243.67 euros per share, Agroinvest Plus AG 132.44 euros per share
* It is also planned, to convert Agroinvest Plus AG into SE as soon as possible after registration of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday as gold miners gained and insurers slipped with uncertainty around when the U.S. Federal Reserve might next raise interest rates.
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE