Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :
* Findings from exploratory mid-stage dose-ranging study for U.S. grassmatampl clinical development did not determine a dose for late-stage trial
* Further dose range finding study will be implemented prior to proceeding into planned pivotal late-stage study
* Will await outcome of an end of mid-stage meeting with FDA, scheduled later in 2016, before progressing into late-stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar)
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs