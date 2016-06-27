Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
June 27 Cantargia AB :
* Says MAB Discovery GmbH has filed opposition against the company's patent related to IL1RAP as target molecule in antibody therapy and diagnosis of leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time
* As a result of this new investment, Nestlé expects to create additional temporary construction and facility jobs