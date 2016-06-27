June 27 Lavide Holding NV :

* Announces that due diligence in the context of the proposed reverse listing of CS Factoring is started at this time

* Will fund CS Factoring for 300,000 euros ($331,680) with at a rate of 10 percent per annum

* Will ask the current holders of stock options in Lavide and the current shareholders of CS Factoring to exercise their options as soon as possible