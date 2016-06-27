Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 27 Euronext:
* Admission to trading on the public compartment of Alternext Paris of Pharnext SAS IPO-PHAR.PA upon IPO completion
* Number of shares composing the capital: 6,426,900 existing shares
* Over-allotment option maximum of 523,717 shares
* Price range (indicative) or fixed price: 10.82 euro - 13.20 euro
* First trading date: July 18 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time
