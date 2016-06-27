June 27 Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori cell therapy receives limited approval for osteoarthritis in japan

* Tokyo osteoarthritis clinic will begin to treat knee osteoarthritis patients with cytori cell therapy immediately

* Cytori cell therapy approved for clinical use to treat knee osteoarthritis at tokyo osteoarthritis clinic

* Approval is limited to facilities under clinic's umbrella but does not restrict number of patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: