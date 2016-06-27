June 27 Izo-Blok SA :

* Signs agreements for up to 15.1 million euros ($16.7 million) loans to finance acquisition of shares in Germany-based SSW Pearlfoam GMbH and to refinance its debt

* Gets an acquisition loan of 11.0 mln euros, an investment loan of 1.9 mln euros and a working capital loan of 2.2 mln euros from Bank Zachodni WBK Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)