June 27 Skullcandy Inc

* Skullcandy declares dividend distribution of preferred stock purchase rights

* Says under plan, one preferred stock purchase right will be distributed for each share of common stock held

* Says rights plan is scheduled to expire on June 26, 2017

* Says rights will be exercisable if a person or group acquires 10 pct or more of company's common stock