* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Autohome Inc
* Autohome Inc announces appointment of new directors and new executive officers
* Min Lu appointed chairman of board on June 25, 2016
* Says in addition, Min Lu has also been appointed to replace James Zhi Qin as chief executive officer of company
* Lu replaces Cynthia Whelan; Whelan will continue to serve on board of company
* Jun Lang Wang has been appointed to replace Nicholas Yik Kay Chong as chief financial officer of company
* Says yan kang has been appointed as president of company
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time