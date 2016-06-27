June 27 Autohome Inc

* Autohome Inc announces appointment of new directors and new executive officers

* Min Lu appointed chairman of board on June 25, 2016

* Says in addition, Min Lu has also been appointed to replace James Zhi Qin as chief executive officer of company

* Lu replaces Cynthia Whelan; Whelan will continue to serve on board of company

* Jun Lang Wang has been appointed to replace Nicholas Yik Kay Chong as chief financial officer of company

* Says yan kang has been appointed as president of company